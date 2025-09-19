Pisces: You may feel lower in energy today, so avoid overloading yourself with extra tasks. Take some rest and, if possible, reschedule appointments for another day. Financially, conservative investments are likely to bring good returns. Be wary of people who make big promises but fail to deliver—focus only on what truly matters. Your smile will prove to be the perfect remedy to lift your beloved’s spirits. Remember, divine help comes to those who help themselves. Today will reveal to you that marriage is not just about physical intimacy but about experiencing the depth of true love. When it comes to life’s challenges, trust yourself to find reliable solutions, as others can only offer advice, not answers. Remedy: Wear green-colored clothes to attract positivity and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.