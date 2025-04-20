Pisces: Your strong confidence and a light workload will give you the space to unwind and recharge today. You'll also gain a deeper appreciation for the value of money and realize how unnecessary spending can impact your future. Avoid letting any disagreements with your spouse turn into mental stress—some things are simply beyond our control, and peace often comes from acceptance. Your partner may be emotionally unpredictable today, so patience and understanding will go a long way. Surround yourself with experienced individuals who can offer valuable insights into upcoming trends. It's a good day to channel your time and energy into helping others—just be careful not to get drawn into situations that don't concern you. Be mindful that your spouse may not meet your usual expectations today, which could affect your mood—but try not to take it to heart. Remedy: To enhance harmony at home, consider hanging cream, white, or pastel-colored curtains.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.