Pisces: You’ll be full of energy today, though work pressure may leave you feeling irritated. Investments in stocks or mutual funds are favorable for long-term benefits. Avoid raising sensitive issues with loved ones to keep relationships smooth. A trip to a picnic spot can add sparkle to your love life. Be cautious before committing to any costly venture. Your mind will stay active—some may enjoy chess, crosswords, or creative writing, while others may focus on planning for the future. On the personal front, your spouse will surprise you with something truly special. Remedy: Store water in a yellow glass bottle, keep it under the sun, and drink it to bring harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.