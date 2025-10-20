Pisces: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you unwind and bring a sense of peace today. Your financial situation looks promising—you may even find relief from debts or ongoing loans. However, minor tensions could arise at home, so be mindful of your words and maintain harmony. You might playfully tease your romantic partner by keeping them waiting on a call, adding a bit of sweetness to the day. Be aware of a hidden rival who may try to challenge your ideas or prove you wrong. In your spare time, you might enjoy playing a game or engaging in light recreation, but stay cautious—there’s a small chance of a mishap, so keep alert. Avoid placing too many expectations on your spouse, as this could lead to emotional disappointment. Remedy: Cooking with dhak (palash) leaves will help enhance your professional growth and stability.

Lucky Colour: Pearl.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 6.45 pm.