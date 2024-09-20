Pisces: Watch your weight and avoid overeating. A neighbor might approach you for a loan today, but be sure to assess their trustworthiness before lending money to avoid potential losses. You may find yourself occupied with pending household tasks. Romantic energy is strong today, and love is in the air. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find something truly fulfilling to do. However, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Just like the changing weather, expect your mood to shift throughout the day. Remedy: For financial well-being, use red chili in moderation while cooking.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.