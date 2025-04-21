Pisces: Try to leave work a little early today and spend time doing what truly brings you joy. An unexpected and exciting opportunity could arise, possibly bringing financial benefits as well. You may feel inclined to invest in something special, like jewelry or a home appliance. Emotionally, you might sense a lack of love or connection—but it’s only temporary. Positive changes in your work environment are on the horizon, which could uplift your mood and productivity. You might also find yourself guiding your children on how to manage their time wisely and make the most of their day. However, if you allow others to have more influence over your decisions than your partner, it may stir some tension in your relationship. Choose your priorities with care and sensitivity. Remedy: To deepen emotional closeness with your partner, chant “ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं शनैश्चराय नमः” (Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice daily.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.