Pisces: Your dedicated efforts, along with timely support from family members, will bring you the results you desire. Continue working hard to sustain this positive momentum. Those looking to sell land may find a promising buyer today, securing a profitable deal. Unexpected good news later in the day will fill your home with joy and celebration. In the evening, plan something special and romantic to create cherished memories. Pending projects and plans are likely to progress toward completion. Remember, success favors those who take initiative and put in effort. By the end of the day, you’ll realize your marriage has never felt more beautiful. Remedy: For good health, wash a copper or silver coin with milk and rice, then bury it in the ground. Pour the milk and rice mixture on a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 1 pm.