Pisces: A pleasure trip with friends or family will help you relax today. However, your expenses might add up, so it’s important to create a well-thought-out budget to manage financial challenges effectively. The health of an infant in your family might cause some concern. You may face disappointment in love, but don’t lose hope, as love often has its ups and downs. You might feel upset when you realize you don’t have enough time to spend with your loved ones, and today will be no exception. A disagreement with relatives is possible, but by the end of the day, things will smooth over. Today will be a favorable day for those involved in the media industry. Remedy: For family prosperity, both males and females should apply a vermilion mark on their foreheads.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.35 pm to 5.35 pm.