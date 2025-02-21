Pisces: Excessive travel may leave you feeling overwhelmed. You’ll start the day with a positive mindset and a radiant aura, but an unexpected loss of a valuable item could dampen your mood. Avoid letting family tensions distract you—difficult times often teach the most valuable lessons. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, embrace the opportunity to grow. A unique and refreshing romantic experience awaits you. Take some time for self-reflection today; evaluating your shortcomings can lead to personal growth and positive changes. You’ll let go of past disappointments in your married life and fully appreciate the joy of the present. Today, you'll realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness. Remedy: To improve health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.