Pisces: Minor tensions and differences of opinion may leave you feeling irritated, but staying calm will help you manage them better. Expect remarkable profits in business today, with opportunities to take your venture to new heights. Your wife will play a crucial role in transforming your life for the better. Be someone who shapes their life through personal effort and hard work, rather than depending on others. Spend quality time with your beloved to deepen your understanding and strengthen your bond. Be mindful of your surroundings—someone might attempt to take credit for your hard work today. After a busy period, you’ll finally have a chance to unwind and focus on yourself. Unchecked suspicion toward your partner could escalate into a major argument. Approach conflicts with trust and open communication. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to maintain good health and prevent illness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.