Pisces: Shift your mindset toward positive thinking to combat the overwhelming monster of fear; otherwise, you risk becoming a passive victim of this inner struggle. Today, you'll realize the benefits of investing, as any past investments you've made may yield profitable returns. Be careful not to disclose personal and confidential information. Your love life might face some challenges. Use your free time to read a good book, but be prepared for potential disturbances from family members. Your partner’s laziness could disrupt your plans. On a positive note, your enthusiastic approach to work will impress your co-workers today. Remedy: Avoid tamasic items like alcohol and non-vegetarian food to promote family harmony and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.