Pisces: Don’t hold back from expressing your views. Avoid letting self-doubt creep in, as it may slow your progress and complicate matters. Speak with confidence and wear a smile—it will help you tackle challenges more effectively. Be mindful of your budget to prevent financial strain. The company of friends will bring you comfort and joy. Your partner’s occasional anger stems from care and concern; instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective. Stay away from alcohol or cigarettes today, as they could drain your time and energy. Romance looks bright, though minor health issues may need attention. It’s also a good day for shopping and enjoying moments with family and friends—just remember to spend wisely. Remedy: Donate black woolen blankets to the needy for financial stability and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.