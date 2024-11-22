Pisces: Your spouse's health may require extra care and attention today. If you strategize wisely, you can earn some additional income. Much of your time might be consumed by friends and family, leaving little for yourself. Disagreements with your partner may arise as you try to assert your perspective, but their calm understanding will help defuse the tension. Prioritize self-care over socializing, and give yourself the attention you deserve. Despite recent challenges, your partner will express their deep affection for you, reminding you of the strength in your bond. Although you may feel unmotivated to tackle important tasks, don’t let procrastination take over. Take action before the day ends to avoid feeling like the day has been wasted. Remedy: Wear a gold ring engraved with the Mangal Yantra to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.