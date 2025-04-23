Pisces: You’ve been blessed with great confidence and intelligence—use them to your advantage. Your financial situation will improve, possibly through unexpected gains or speculation. It’s a good time to consider a marriage proposal. You might experience some emotional pain in love today. Someone at work, who you least expected to connect with, will have a meaningful conversation with you. Today, you might feel the need to spend some time alone, stepping out of the house without informing anyone. Even though you'll be alone, your mind will be filled with many thoughts. Your spouse may be influenced by others and get into a disagreement with you, but your love and understanding will help resolve it. Remedy: Chant the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns praising Goddess Mahalakshmi to enhance trust and understanding between you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.