Pisces: Today is a day for relaxation. Consider giving your muscles some relief with a soothing oil massage. Although spending on essential household items might cause some financial strain, it will help you avoid bigger problems down the road. At home, try to be sensitive to others' needs and avoid causing offense. You may find it challenging to make your partner see things from your perspective. Spending time with a friend could be enjoyable, but steer clear of alcohol, as it could be a waste of time and energy. You'll have plenty of opportunities to connect with your partner, though your health may need attention. Your qualities will earn you appreciation from others today. Remedy: To enhance your financial progress and reduce the malefic effects of planet Mercury, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food as an offering to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.