Pisces: It’s a wonderful day for your health—your cheerful mood will act as the perfect tonic, keeping you confident and energized. Investments in stocks and mutual funds are favorable today, especially for long-term gains. However, the health of an infant may cause some concern, requiring extra care and attention. Your beloved will miss you deeply, so planning a surprise could turn the day into something truly memorable. Though you may wish to spend more time with loved ones, circumstances might hold you back. Still, the warmth of your spouse will make you feel nothing short of royalty. End the day on a positive note—read something uplifting or watch an inspiring film to fuel optimism in your life. Remedy: Offer blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati to bring harmony and happiness to family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7.30 pm.