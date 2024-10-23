Pisces: You’ll feel happy today as those around you offer their support. If you're going on a trip, be vigilant with your belongings, as they could be at risk of theft—especially keep your purse in a safe place. Make sure to dedicate quality time to your family and show them that you care. Spend meaningful moments together and avoid giving anyone a reason to complain. Your own gloomy mood may create tension for your spouse. Today, you’ll have the energy and insight to boost your earning potential, but you might not make the best use of your free time, which could affect your mood negatively. Additionally, relatives might spark arguments between you and your spouse today. Remedy: To enhance your love life, offer Prasad at a Goddess Durga temple.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.