Pisces: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but mounting work pressure might leave you feeling a bit on edge. Financially, there could be a steady outflow of money, making it tough to save—so be mindful of your spending. Spending time with friends will bring joy, but try not to take on the role of the generous host—you don’t want to return home with an empty wallet. When it comes to matters of the heart, trust your instincts and choose wisely. If you've been toying with the idea of launching something new, this is your sign to act—favorable cosmic energies are on your side. Don’t hold back from pursuing what truly excites you. Carry yourself with confidence today—like a star on center stage—but let your actions reflect integrity and grace. A surprise visit or message from an old friend could stir up sweet memories you once shared with your partner, adding a nostalgic warmth to your day. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of negative emotions like envy and jealousy—they only block abundance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.