Pisces: Emotionally, you might feel unstable today, so be mindful of your behavior and words around others. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Domestic responsibilities will keep you occupied for most of the day. Your beloved might prefer to express their own thoughts rather than listen to you, which could be upsetting. You may want to watch a movie in your spare time, but you might end up feeling that it wasn’t worth your time. Your spouse's health may cause you concern. To strengthen and elevate your relationship, consider proposing marriage to your beloved today. Remedy: For better health, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp or diya.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM.