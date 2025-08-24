Pisces: Success from past efforts will boost your confidence today. Those looking to sell land may find a good buyer and secure a profitable deal. Grandchildren will bring immense joy and laughter, while lighthearted moments with your beloved—perhaps sharing candyfloss or sweets—add charm to the day. It’s an excellent time to put new projects and plans into action. However, be prepared for a surprise visit from a distant relative, which may take up much of your time. On the personal front, your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and bliss. Remedy: Donate black and white clothes to saints to support good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.