Pisces: Begin your day with some exercise—it’s time to prioritize your well-being. Make this a daily habit and stick to it to feel better physically and mentally. New money-making opportunities may come your way and prove rewarding.

Your cheerful and pleasant nature will brighten family life, as few can resist the charm of a genuine smile. When you get along well with others, you become like a fragrant flower, spreading positivity around you. However, there may be moments of emotional turbulence in love today, so be prepared for some ups and downs. Those involved in art and theatre will discover exciting opportunities to showcase their creative talents. On the other hand, students of this zodiac sign might find themselves glued to their mobile phones all day, which could be distracting. Minor annoyances may arise with your spouse, possibly over grocery shopping, so try to keep things light and understanding. Remedy: Strengthen love bonds by distributing kesar halwa (a saffron-infused sweet dish) to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.