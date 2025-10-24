PISCES

Self-trust embodies the essence of heroism while battling prolonged illness. Capital raising, debt collection, and new project funding proceed easily. Children present exaggerated situations requiring factual verification. Third parties may interfere in romantic relationships. Solitude appeals strongly—seclusion provides benefits. Spouse may react negatively if excluded from planning decisions. Your father brings you a special gift. Remedy: Feed dogs bread to achieve good health.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.