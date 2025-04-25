Pisces: Your dedicated efforts, combined with the timely support of your family, will lead to the results you’ve been hoping for. However, it's important to keep up the momentum—consistency is key to sustaining your success. Financially, the day might feel a bit challenging, making it hard to set aside any savings. Still, a fresh start awaits—perhaps in the form of a new look, a stylish outfit, or even new friendships. Some can look forward to a romantic evening filled with thoughtful gifts and fragrant flowers. While staying in tune with life’s pace, don't forget the importance of giving your loved ones the attention they deserve. You may realize this today, yet still find it hard to act on. On a brighter note, you’re likely to experience one of the most memorable days in your married life. You'll also shower your children with love and treats, and in return, they’ll stay close to you throughout the day. Remedy: Wearing multi-colored printed clothes will help bring positive energy and success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 7.15 pm to 8.30 pm.