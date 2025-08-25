Pisces: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for any challenge you face. Be mindful of your expenses and stick to your budget to avoid financial strain. Support from relatives will ease your worries and lighten your mind. A special encounter may bring you face-to-face with someone who loves you deeply. Positive changes at work are set to bring you benefits and growth. At home, auspicious rituals or ceremonies may take place, filling the atmosphere with joy and blessings. Your spouse will be exceptionally caring today, and a delightful surprise from your beloved may make your heart glow with happiness. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) frequently at home to invite prosperity and strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.