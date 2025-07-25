Pisces: You may find the people around you to be quite demanding today. Be mindful not to overcommit—avoid taking on more than you can handle, and don’t exhaust yourself just to meet everyone’s expectations. Investments related to your home or property are likely to bring good returns. A timely act of kindness from you could make a real difference—perhaps even save a life. The news will not only make your family proud but may also serve as an inspiration to them. Romance will gently occupy your heart and mind today. After work, you might find comfort in indulging in your favorite hobbies—offering a perfect way to unwind. Your spouse will make you feel truly cherished, offering their time and affection generously. With a peaceful heart, you’ll help maintain a warm and positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel beside your bed at night. In the morning, pour it at the root of a nearby tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.