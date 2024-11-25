Pisces: Your health issues may bring unhappiness, but addressing them promptly will help restore harmony within your family. Avoid excessive spending to impress others, as it could lead to unnecessary stress. Steer clear of controversial topics that might spark arguments with loved ones. If you’re planning a short trip with your partner, it promises to be a delightful and unforgettable experience. Professionally, you’ll achieve significant success by completing critical projects on time. In your free time, consider reading a book, though family interruptions might make it difficult to fully relax. On a lighter note, your spouse will bring back cherished memories of your teenage years with some playful and mischievous moments. Remedy: Chant ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namaha) 11 times to invite positivity and peace into your life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.