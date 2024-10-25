Pisces: Make the most of your high confidence today. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll manage to regain your energy. However, avoid making hasty decisions, especially when handling significant financial matters. A disagreement with a neighbor may arise, but it’s important to stay calm—losing your temper will only escalate the situation. Instead, practice non-cooperation to diffuse any tension and work towards maintaining cordial relations. Love will feel especially meaningful today, filling your heart with warmth. However, an unexpected journey may disrupt your plans to spend quality time with your family. Disagreements on various issues might arise, potentially straining your relationships. Yet, your inner calm will help you create a peaceful environment at home. Remedy: Feed cows with flour and offer sugar to black ants to bring harmony and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.