Pisces

Pay special attention to your health. Financial gains are possible due to your children, bringing happiness. Surprising and good news from distant relatives cheers up the family. The world seems more beautiful when you’re in love. Time spent in spiritual places can bring peace. Your spouse has something special planned, making life feel wonderful. Job seekers may face hurdles, so dedication is key. Remedy: Offer water to the Sun in a copper vessel to dispel laziness.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.