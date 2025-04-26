Pisces: Your deepest dream is set to come true, but remember to keep your excitement in check — too much happiness could lead to unexpected challenges. When it comes to investments, focus on a long-term strategy. Take some time to relax and enjoy moments with your family. Even though you may give thoughtful gifts, don’t be surprised if your lover doesn’t react as expected, as they might not appreciate them as you hoped. Today, you may stumble upon an old item at home that will take you on a nostalgic journey back to your childhood. Your spouse might not be as supportive in tough times today, so be patient. Businessmen are advised to revisit their stalled plans and consider revitalizing them.

Remedy: Place a copper idol of your family deity in your pooja room or altar, and perform daily worship to strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.