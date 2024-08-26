Pisces: Unnecessary stress and worry can drain your energy and leave you feeling exhausted. It's better to let go of these burdens, as holding onto them will only make things worse. Financial issues might find resolution today, bringing you some monetary benefits. Spending the evening with friends will do you a lot of good. A romantic encounter may be thrilling but may not last. If you focus carefully on your goals, your achievements could exceed your expectations. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. However, your spouse's relatives might disrupt the harmony in your marriage. Remedy: Help and serve poor and needy women to bring positivity into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM.