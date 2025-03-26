Pisces: Your hopes will blossom like a vibrant, fragrant flower today. It’s a favorable day for real estate deals and financial transactions. Family-centered entertainment will bring joy and strengthen bonds. However, failing to keep a promise might leave your partner feeling upset. This is an excellent time to build professional connections abroad. Focus on understanding situations clearly rather than overthinking, or you may waste valuable free time. Make an effort to surprise your partner regularly to ensure they always feel valued and cherished. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm.