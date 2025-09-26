Pisces: Engage in activities that excite you and bring a sense of relaxation. A sudden inflow of money will help you cover bills and immediate expenses with ease. Avoid letting friends or relatives handle your finances, as it could push you beyond your budget. A new romance may blossom for some, lifting spirits and filling the day with cheer. A party or gathering at home could take up much of your time, but the day also holds the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. With life’s fast pace, we often miss out on quality family time—today offers a perfect opportunity to cherish happy moments with your loved ones. Remedy: Keep your home free from clutter and avoid collecting unnecessary items to ensure harmony and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.