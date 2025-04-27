Pisces: Your focus on health and energy conservation will pay off, especially as you prepare for a long journey. Despite a packed schedule, you’ll find it easy to manage fatigue. Today, you may experience a steady outflow of money, making it difficult to save, but don’t let that discourage you. Tensions could arise at home, so be mindful of your words. Be cautious with matters of the heart today, as falling in love may feel complicated. Female colleagues will offer valuable support in completing new tasks. Nostalgia will pull you towards activities you loved during childhood, so you might spend some time reconnecting with those simple joys. If a plan to meet someone falls through due to your spouse’s health, you may end up having a more meaningful and enjoyable time together. Remedy: For a stable financial life, keep silver and a small amount of basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.