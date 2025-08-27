Pisces: Your health will remain strong even through a busy day. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, it’s time to take control and start saving. Domestic matters will go smoothly, and you’ll be able to complete pending household tasks. In love, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say—trust is the key to keeping your relationship strong. Meeting influential people may inspire you with fresh ideas and plans. Take some time for self-reflection today; evaluating your shortcomings will help bring positive changes to your personality. Someone may show undue interest in your spouse, but by day’s end, you’ll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Remedy: Keep the root of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.