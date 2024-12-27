Pisces: If possible, avoid long journeys today as you're feeling weak, and traveling may drain your energy further. You may need to spend money on your partner’s health, but don’t worry—your savings will cover the expenses. Be cautious of people who make promises they can’t keep—don’t let their empty words affect you. Enjoy a picnic with your beloved to relive special moments and create new memories. Today is ideal for both social gatherings and religious functions. Your spouse is truly your angel—experience and appreciate this today. You may treat your family or friends to lunch or dinner at an upscale restaurant, though it might be a bit expensive. Remedy: Offer seeds of Dhatura (black thorn apple) to Lord Shiva to enhance your physical fitness and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.