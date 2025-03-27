Pisces: Keep your emotions and impulses in check to maintain clarity and balance. Holding on to outdated beliefs may hinder your growth, so embrace change and adaptability for progress. Today, you might need to spend a significant amount on your parents’ health. While this could strain your finances, it will also strengthen your bond with them. Overall, the day will be beneficial, but be cautious—someone you trust may disappoint you. Love and romance will surround you, bringing a sense of joy and excitement. However, an important project you've been working on may face delays, requiring patience and persistence. While keeping up with responsibilities is important, don’t overlook the value of family. Make an effort to spend quality time with your loved ones. Just like rain enhances romance, you’ll experience a similar magical connection with your life partner today. Remedy: For better health and fitness, use silver plates and spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.