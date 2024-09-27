Pisces: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will have a profound influence on your thinking. Today, you’re likely to benefit from the support of your brother or sister. While the day will be largely positive, someone you trust may disappoint you. If you’re engaged, your fiancée will bring you great happiness. Remember, time is valuable—use it wisely to achieve your goals. However, it's equally important to be flexible and spend quality time with your family. Expect a memorable day with your spouse, filled with joy. For traders and businesspeople of your sign, profits will feel like a dream come true today. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, offer support to your daughter, aunt (on your mother’s or father’s side), or sister-in-law (your spouse's sister).

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.