Pisces: Today’s entertainment should involve sports activities and outdoor adventures to refresh your spirit. Financially, things may feel a bit tight, making it difficult to save money. However, unexpected gifts and surprises from friends and relatives will lift your mood. The pure bliss of the universe resides in the hearts of those in love—and today, you are among the fortunate ones to feel it. Stay cautious at work, as a competitor may attempt to undermine you. Be mindful of your words at home; an unintentional comment could hurt a family member’s feelings, leading you to spend time making amends. On a brighter note, you and your spouse are likely to share a deeply emotional, heart-to-heart connection through just a simple glance. Remedy: To enhance financial success, donate black woolen blankets to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.