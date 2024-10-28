Pisces: The support of influential people will significantly boost your morale today. Be cautious when reviewing investment opportunities—take a second look before committing. You might also enjoy spending time on hobbies or lending a hand to family members. By spreading joy and letting go of past grievances, you'll add meaning to your life. Things at work are likely to go smoothly, aligning in your favor. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out some personal time and engage in creative activities. Today, you’ll come to realize just how much you mean to your life partner. Remedy: For stable finances, offer food items such as jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father figures.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.