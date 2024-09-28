Pisces: Your short temper could lead to more complications today. You may feel inclined to overspend on others. However, a deeper understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your home. A phone call from your partner will brighten your day. While you might attempt to carve out time for yourself amid your busy schedule, it may not go as planned. Your life partner will make significant efforts to ensure your happiness today. Additionally, a friend may offer you genuine praise. Remedy: To achieve a healthier lifestyle, consider cutting out alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.