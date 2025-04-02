Pisces: Constantly focusing on difficulties and exaggerating them may weaken your resolve. A financial disagreement with your spouse is possible, as they may criticize your spending habits and luxurious lifestyle. If you seek emotional support, elders in the family will be there to guide you. You might feel the absence of love today, but better days lie ahead. Some will see progress in business and education. It's time to tackle pending issues—think positively and take the first step toward resolution. Romance will brighten your day, but minor health concerns may cause discomfort. Remedy: Plant a banana tree, nurture it, and offer prayers for improved financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.