Pisces: A short temper may lead to unnecessary arguments and confrontations—practice patience and mindfulness to maintain harmony. Before rushing to buy new things, make the most of what you already have. Keep your emotions in check, especially around family, as careless words can unintentionally hurt your loved ones. Those planning a short getaway with their partner are in for a truly memorable and joyful time. Today also brings exciting opportunities—expect some intriguing invitations and perhaps even a pleasant surprise gift. Your married life will feel especially joyful and fulfilling today, filled with warmth and shared happiness. Don’t hold back your thoughts—honest expressions from the heart can strengthen the bond of love. Remedy: For better health and vitality, engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.