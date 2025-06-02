Pisces: A long-cherished dream is set to come true today. While the excitement is natural, try to keep your emotions in check—too much enthusiasm could lead to distractions or missteps. Rather than letting the day slip by, channel your energy into something productive that can enhance your income and personal growth. Your stubbornness might disturb the peace at home, especially with your parents. Listening to their advice and showing humility will help maintain harmony and mutual respect. Be mindful and respectful in your romantic relationship—kindness goes a long way. Leverage your professional influence to advance your career. With focus and effort, you’re poised for exceptional success. Give your best, and you’ll rise above the competition. Although free time is a gift, you may end up wasting it today, which could leave you feeling frustrated or unsettled. You might also feel stressed due to concerns about your spouse’s health—offer them care and support. Remedy: Feed dogs with rotis, bread, or dog-friendly food to bring more happiness and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.