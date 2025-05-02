Pisces: Your hope will blossom like a delicate, radiant flower—filled with fragrance and promise. Today, you may come across several new financial opportunities. Take time to evaluate each one carefully before making any commitments. Uplifting news from distant relatives will bring joy and a sense of celebration to your home. Nostalgic memories may fill your heart, offering comfort and warmth throughout the day. It's important to distance yourself from those who drain your energy or lead you astray. Surround yourself with people who uplift and inspire you. You’ll truly feel the blessing of having a loving and supportive life partner today. It's also a perfect day to tap into your creative energy—let your imagination run free and explore ideas that could be truly groundbreaking. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by placing reeds over your windows and doors—it’s believed to attract prosperity and stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.