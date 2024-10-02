Pisces: Unnecessary tension and worry could drain your energy and leave you feeling depleted. It's best to let go of these feelings before they worsen your situation. You may experience financial gains tonight, as any money lent in the past is likely to come back to you. This is a great day to connect with people you don’t often see. For some, a romantic evening awaits, complete with beautiful gifts and flowers. You'll have the stamina and skills to boost your earning potential today. However, students may find themselves wasting time on TV or mobile phones, which could lead to lost opportunities. You and your spouse might receive wonderful news today. Consider practicing breathing techniques (Pranayama) each morning to keep your body fit and your mind refreshed.

Lucky colour: Light blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 PM to 6:15 PM.