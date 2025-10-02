Pisces: Your anxiety will ease as you take control of the situation, realizing that worries are often as fragile as soap bubbles, disappearing with courage. Those awaiting their salaries may feel concerned about finances, but a friend may be able to help with a loan. Avoid raising issues that could strain relationships, and focus on understanding your beloved’s feelings today. Your dominating attitude at work might attract criticism from colleagues. A party or social gathering at home could take up your time, but overall, you are likely to enjoy the best moments of your life with your spouse today. Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi Rudraksh on a white thread to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.