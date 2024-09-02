Pisces: Don't hesitate to share your opinions. Don't let a lack of confidence hold you back, as it can complicate your problems and slow your progress. Expressing yourself will help you regain confidence and approach challenges with a positive attitude. Money-related concerns may weigh on you today, so it’s a good idea to seek advice from someone you trust. Relatives will offer support and help ease your worries. Expect an exciting day as you receive gifts from your beloved. Despite a heavy workload, you'll remain energetic and might even finish all your tasks ahead of schedule. In your free time, you might find a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Today, you'll discover that true love in marriage goes far beyond physical attraction. Remedy: Maintain an aquarium at home and feed the fish to boost your income.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.