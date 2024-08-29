Pisces: Resolve your worries to achieve mental peace. Any financial issues you’ve been facing might get resolved today, leading to monetary gains. A friend will be especially helpful and supportive. In love, it’s your lucky day—your partner may surprise you by fulfilling a long-held fantasy. You’ll benefit greatly by dedicating extra time and energy to acquiring new knowledge and skills. Remember, time is precious, so use it wisely to achieve your goals. However, it's also important to be flexible and spend quality time with your family. Your marriage is set to take a beautiful turn today. Remedy: Feed cows green millets (Jvaar, Sorghum) for positive benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.