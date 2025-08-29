Pisces: You will find plenty of time today to focus on your health and appearance. Avoid lending money to anyone; if unavoidable, make sure to have a clear written agreement on repayment. Your cheerful and pleasant nature will brighten family life, as your sincere smile and warmth make you irresistible to others. When you connect well with people, you spread positivity like a fragrant flower. Love life looks delightful, filled with joy and emotional closeness with your partner. Spending time watching a movie or match with siblings at home will further strengthen bonds of affection. You may also come across some surprising and interesting facts about your country today. Remedy: Place a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.