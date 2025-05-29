Pisces: Good health will give you the energy and enthusiasm to take part in sports or physical activities today. Financial gains are likely, especially through your maternal side—perhaps from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Opening up to your family about what’s on your mind can bring immense relief. However, letting your ego hold you back from sharing important concerns may only worsen the situation. Vulnerability isn't weakness—it's a pathway to healing and support. Love thrives when it's both felt deeply and expressed freely. Let your heart speak to your beloved today. At work, your recent accomplishments will earn you praise and encouragement from colleagues. A surprise message or visit from someone in your past could bring warmth and nostalgia, turning the day into a special memory. In your marriage, a sense of closeness and joy may arise like never before—making the bond feel truly extraordinary. Remedy: Donate milk at a Lord Bhairava temple to enhance happiness and harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.